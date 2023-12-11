2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched In India At Rs 1.45 Lakh: Design, Features, Specs

TVS Apache is the premium nameplate for the Indian 2-wheeler manufacturer. The company’s affordable yet one of the highest-selling motorcycles under this name - Apache RTR 160 4V has received some major updates, right ahead of the arrival of the year 2024. It is launched at the MotoSoul 3.0, at a price tag of Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom. The motorcycle gets a host of changes to enter the market as a more competitive offering against rivals. It now features dual-channel ABS and Voice assist.

Commenting on events of day 2, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motosoul is a platform that offers a complete range of motorcycling experience aligned to the varied interests of the biking community. It brings together riders, customers, enthusiasts, music lovers. The event has always stayed true to the TVS commitment of innovation and pushing boundaries. The last two days have been memorable and we are happy to be catalysts to a festival that actually belongs to the motorcycling community.”

Talking of the Apache, built out of TVS Racing through the track to road concept has created the best-in-segment performance, technology, riding dynamics and safety. This new variant will be available in an all new Lightning Blue colour and Matte Black colour. Both colours will feature sporty red alloy wheels, and are priced at Rs 1,34,990 (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu).

As for the specs, it remains largely the same, but now boasts a significant weight reduction of 2 kilos. The powertrain is the same 160cc single-cylinder motor with 4 valves, belting out a peak power output of 16.2 Bhp and 14.8 Nm of max torque. The transmission is a 5-speed unit. Furthermore the rear disc is now larger at 240 mm in diameter.