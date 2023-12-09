Aprilia RS 457 Launched In India At Rs 4.10 Lakh: Here’s All About It - Design, Specs, Features, Price

At the India Bike Week, Aprilia, the renowned Italian motorcycle manufacturer, has launched its most-anticipated motorcycle for the Indian two-wheeler market – the all-new Aprilia RS 457. This highly anticipated KTM RC 390 rival is introduced at an ex-showroom price of Rs 4.10 lakh. The Aprilia RS 457 will also lock horns with the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R3. The RS 457 was first showcased in India a couple of months back, followed by its first public appearance at the MotoGP Bharat 2023. Aprilia will produce the RS 457 in India, but it was first launched in the USA.

Aprilia RS 457 Design

Calling the Aprilia RS 457 a scalpel, considering its design won’t be wrong, I guess. The motorcycle draws inspiration from the larger RS 660. It features a large face with split headlamps on the front with extended LED DRLs. Moreover, the fairing is large, elevating the RS 457’s road presence. The design is sharp and imposing, with the right amount of heft to it. The tail section is neatly crafted with the help of a proportionate tail.

Aprilia RS 457 Features

The RS 457 ticks most boxes right, when going through its feature list. The KTM RC390 rival comes with a 5-inch LCD for the instrument cluster. It further gets backlit switchgear. Other features expected on the RS 457 include a traction control system, riding modes, ABS modes and more.

Aprilia RS 457 Performance

The RS 457 is underpinned by an aluminium frame, which gets the 457 cc engine as the stressed member. The engine gets a twin-cylinder layout with dual camshaft timing and four valves per cylinder. Also, the motorcycle will push out a peak power output of 47 PS, and it will tip the scale a 159 kilograms.