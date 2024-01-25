2024 Update for Mahindra Scorpio N Z6: Check Full Details Here

The Mahindra Scorpio N, a popular car model, has some changes in 2024. The main changes are in the Z6 version, which now costs more - up to Rs 31,000 extra. This version only comes with a diesel engine.

What's New in the Z6?

Before 2024, the Z6 had an 8-inch touchscreen for music and maps, which worked with phones without any wires and had a voice system named Alexa. It also had a 7-inch screen showing car information.

Now, the Z6 will have a smaller, 7-inch screen. It still connects to phones, but you need a wire. There's no more Alexa or special car tech. The car information screen is also smaller at 4.2 inches and simpler.

Another thing missing is the cool glove box - a space in the car to keep things cold. This is now only in the more expensive Z8 models.

Scorpio N: Engine and Power

The Scorpio N offers two engines: a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. You can choose between manual or automatic gears. Some versions have 4WD, which is good for rough roads.

The Z6 version only comes with the diesel engine.

Scorpio N Cost and Competition

Prices for the Scorpio N now start from Rs 13.26 lakh and go up to Rs 24.54 lakh. It competes with cars like the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Harrier/Safari, and MG Hector/Hector Plus.



Check More Mobility News Here