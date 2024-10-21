2025 Jeep Meridian Launched At Rs 25 Lakh – Check Out Its New Features

2025 Jeep Meridian Details: Jeep India has launched the updated 2025 Meridian SUV with minor cosmetic changes, additional features, and new variants. It is now also offered with a 5-seater configuration. While the bookings have been commenced through the website and at the dealership, deliveries will begin by the end of October.

The 2025 Jeep Meridian is offered in four variants - Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland at Rs 24,99,000, Rs 27,50,000, Rs 30,49,000, and Rs 36,49,000, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. The entry-level Longitude trim is offered only in a 5-seater configuration, resulting in a reduction of Rs 6.24 lakh in the starting price. All other variants get 7-seater options as well.

The 2025 Meridian comes with several exterior updates, starting with a redesigned front grille featuring chrome studs within the seven-slat honeycomb mesh. It also boasts new 18-inch alloy wheels. Other exterior features include sleek LED headlamps, wraparound LED taillights, a sharkfin antenna, skid plates, and chrome accents all around.

Inside, the overall layout remains similar to the previous model, but now it has a fresh suede finish with copper stitching. The seats get new beige upholstery, and the chrome strip on the dashboard has been replaced with a copper-finished one.

It continues with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and powered and ventilated front seats.

One of the most significant upgrades is the addition of Level 2 ADAS features, which include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with collision mitigation braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and more.

Other safety features include a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, six airbags, a hill hold assist, traction control, TPMS, and an electric parking brake.

It continues to get a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine which produces 170 hp power and 370 nm torque. Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic. It also continues to get 4x4 with multiple terrain modes and a low-range mode.