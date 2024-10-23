2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Launched – Price, Features, Specs, And Performance

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Launched: Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated AMG G 63 in India, priced at Rs 3.60 crore (ex-showroom). It sits at the top of the G-Wagon lineup with a Rs 1.05 crore higher premium than the base G-Class 400d. Earlier, Mercedes also introduced the limited-edition AMG G 63 Grand Edition at Rs 4.0 crore (ex-showroom).

The new G-Class G 63 comes with mechanical and functional upgrades over the previous model. It is powered by the same 4.0L V8 bi-turbo engine with 48V mild hybrid technology, producing 590 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, with an additional 20 bhp boost. It's paired with a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, sending power to all four wheels via the AMG 4MATIC system.

The SUV includes a low-range transfer case and locking differentials for enhanced off-road capability. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds, with a top speed of 240 kmph. The updated model also features a Race Start function for faster launches.

Visually it remains mostly unchanged; however, the interior gets a few subtle additions like an off-road cockpit, showing vehicle positioning, compass, altitude, steering angle, tyre pressure, and temperature on the driver and multimedia displays. The “Transparent Hood” feature can be activated via the off-road menu.

Other features remain the same, including a twin 12.3-inch screen setup for the driver display and infotainment system, Mercedes’ latest MBUX system support, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, USB-C ports, ambient lighting, and an 18-speaker Burmester 3D sound system.

Safety features include active brake assist, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera. The AMG G 63 also offers the MANUFAKTUR range with 31 upholstery options and 29 paint colors, allowing customers to personalize their vehicle with exclusive trims and colors.