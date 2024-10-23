2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Launched – Price, Features, Specs, And Performance
2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63: Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated AMG G 63 in India, priced at Rs 3.60 crore (ex-showroom).
Trending Photos
2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Launched: Mercedes-Benz has launched the updated AMG G 63 in India, priced at Rs 3.60 crore (ex-showroom). It sits at the top of the G-Wagon lineup with a Rs 1.05 crore higher premium than the base G-Class 400d. Earlier, Mercedes also introduced the limited-edition AMG G 63 Grand Edition at Rs 4.0 crore (ex-showroom).
The new G-Class G 63 comes with mechanical and functional upgrades over the previous model. It is powered by the same 4.0L V8 bi-turbo engine with 48V mild hybrid technology, producing 590 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, with an additional 20 bhp boost. It's paired with a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, sending power to all four wheels via the AMG 4MATIC system.
The SUV includes a low-range transfer case and locking differentials for enhanced off-road capability. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds, with a top speed of 240 kmph. The updated model also features a Race Start function for faster launches.
Visually it remains mostly unchanged; however, the interior gets a few subtle additions like an off-road cockpit, showing vehicle positioning, compass, altitude, steering angle, tyre pressure, and temperature on the driver and multimedia displays. The “Transparent Hood” feature can be activated via the off-road menu.
Other features remain the same, including a twin 12.3-inch screen setup for the driver display and infotainment system, Mercedes’ latest MBUX system support, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, USB-C ports, ambient lighting, and an 18-speaker Burmester 3D sound system.
Safety features include active brake assist, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera. The AMG G 63 also offers the MANUFAKTUR range with 31 upholstery options and 29 paint colors, allowing customers to personalize their vehicle with exclusive trims and colors.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv