5-Door Mahindra Thar Likely To Be Unveiled on August 15: Know What To Expect

Off-roading enthusiasts have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of the 5-door Mahindra Thar. There have been numerous speculations roaming around the launch of this vehicle. Now some recent media reports suggest that the 5-door Mahindra Thar is scheduled to make its debut on August 15 this year. Mahindra's choice of August 15 for the debut holds special significance, aligning with India's Independence Day. This tradition began in 2020 when Mahindra unveiled the second-generation Thar on this auspicious day. Read here to know what is expected from this upcoming off-road vehicle.

Expected Design

The 5-door Mahindra Thar might retain its rugged charm with a tall, boxy profile, flat roofline, and upright pillars characteristic of its 3-door sibling. Noteworthy additions might include LED headlights and taillights, a reprofiled front bumper housing circular fog lamps, and a multi-slat front grille. It is expected to feature a longer wheelbase and overall length of the 5-door variant contributing to increased cabin space, especially for the second row. The top-spec trim is expected to boast larger 19-inch alloy wheels, enhancing its road presence.

Expected Features

Inside, the 5-door Thar might showcase a revamped dashboard layout featuring a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a new fully digital instrument cluster. It could also feature wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charging, an electric sunroof, rear armrests, Type-C charging ports, keyless entry with a start-stop ignition button, remote-operated fuel lid, and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror.

Safety and Technology

The new Thar is anticipated to elevate safety standards with features such as six airbags, all four disc brakes, front parking sensors, and possibly a 360-degree camera. While Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) details remain undisclosed, existing safety provisions like ESP, hill descent control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and ABS with EBD are expected to continue.

Powertrain and Off-Roading Capabilities

The 5-door Thar is likely to offer a 4x4 drivetrain configuration, with engine options including the 2.0-litre mHawk diesel and the 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engines. These powerplants may receive slight performance enhancements compared to the 3-door variant. Transmission choices are expected to include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic, complemented by a low-range transfer case with a mechanical locking differential