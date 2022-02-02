58-year-old millionaire may face jail time for racing a Bugatti at 417 km/h

Millionaire tycoon Passer's video of Bugatti Chiron charging ahead drew a lot of attention online because it is one of the fastest and most capable supercars money can buy.

Millionaire tycoon who filmed himself driving his £10million Bugatti supercar at 417 km/h could face two years in prison. Radim Passer has been charged with participating in an illegal race in which he is believed to have driven his Bugatti Chiron at 417km/h. German autobahns are known for high speeds and ultra capable vehicles thundering at them.

Passer's video of his Bugatti Chiron charging ahead drew a lot of attention online because it is one of the fastest and most capable supercars money can buy. In the video, the speedometer appears to reach 417 kph, according to The Sun. A straight stretch of a motorway connecting Berlin and Hannover is reportedly the location of the video. Powered by a 1,500 horsepower engine, the Chiron reaches a top speed of 420 kmph.

Read also: Key announcements made during Budget 2022 to boost the Indian auto and EV industry

Despite having the capability to reach even higher speeds, the vehicle's top speed is limited by the danger of tyres bursting if pushed further. A Bugatti can be purchased for almost $3 million, and Passer is one of those individuals who can afford this hyper-car.

However, Passer's stunt has once again raised concerns about vehicle safety, particularly for those within and around them. F1 racer Sebastian Vettel is among those in Germany calling for speed restrictions on German autobahn, a highway famous for not having a single speed limit outside of urban areas.

According to Passer, safety was paramount during the drive, and the stretch was empty and had good visibility. Nevertheless, many people who flagged him on social media say that he should be a better role model and should not encourage any habit that could endanger road users.

Live TV

#mute