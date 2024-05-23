7,530 e-Challans Issued, 24 vehicles Seized In Noida For Traffic Violations

A total of 7,530 vehicle owners were penalised and 24 vehicles were impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for violation of traffic rules, police said.

A majority of these violations were of riders not wearing helmets, the traffic police said after it carried out a law-enforcement campaign on Wednesday in key areas of the twin cities.

Among the challans issued, the maximum was for riding a motorbike without a helmet (4,710), followed by no parking (863), opposite direction driving (603), red light jumping (284), no seat-belt (223), defective number plates (137) and triple riding (106), according to a statement.

Other violations for which challans were issued are the use of a mobile phone while driving (48), noise pollution (36), air pollution (61), and without a driving license (56), while 403 were under the 'other violations' category, the statement added.

The enforcement campaign was chiefly carried out at Sector-15 Roundabout, Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector-18, 125, 62, Gaur City Kisan Chowk, in and around Surajpur, Pari Chowk and Kasna town, the police said.

"During the campaign, a total of 28 vehicles were towed by the authorities and enforcement action was taken against 24 of them by impounding them while wheel clamps were put on 14 vehicles," the police added.