Shanaya Kapoor

Actor-Influencer Shanaya Kapoor buys Audi Q7 worth Rs 80 lakh, check pics HERE

Shanaya Kapoor welcomes home the new Audi Q7, which is one of the favourite cars of Bollywood celebrities. 

Image for representation

Actor-Influencer Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor buys the new Audi Q7. It is one of the favourite cars of Bollywood celebrities. Audi Q7 was launched in India on February 3, in two variants at an introductory price of Rs 79,99,000 (Ex-Showroom) for the premium plus & Rs 88,33,000 (Ex-Showroom) for the Technology variant.

The new luxury SUV comes with added features and a 3.0L V6 TFSI engine and it also features a new Q design on its badge. The new Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, churning out 340 hp and 500 Nm torque.

The exterior gets a new bumper at the front and higher air inlets with a strong three-dimensional effect. A flat, wider-looking Singleframe Grille with an octagonal outline and a new sill trim enhance the stance. Matrix LED headlamps with signature daytime running lights and LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators to allow clear visibility while driving.

Also read: Tata Altroz DCA Automatic launched in India, prices start at Rs 8.10 lakh

The Audi Q7 gets various colour options like Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey, and Floret Silver. With the option of two interior colours, Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown

It offers a comfort key for keyless entry and an electric boot lid with a gesture-based operation. Safety features like Cruise control with speed limiter, Park Assist Plus with 360° camera, and Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist offers driver assistance and convenience, equipped with 8 Airbags for utmost safety.

Audi A7 comes equipped with smart features such as the Audi Virtual Cockpit and the Audi Smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), the Audi Q7 offers a variety of infotainment options.

