Tata Motors

Tata Altroz DCA Automatic launched in India, prices start at Rs 8.10 lakh

The Tata Altorz DCA offers wet clutch technology that has been optimized for Indian roads, and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Tata Altroz

Tata Motors has launched the much anticipated Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) for the Indian market at Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors started bookings for the Altroz DCA on March 2 at a pre-booking price of Rs 21,000. The Tata Altroz DCA is available in seven variants including two black editions and the top spec-model is priced at Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here's the variant wise pricing of the Tata Altroz DCA (all prices ex-showroom, introductory)- 

The Tata Altroz DCA is introduced in a brand new colour – the New Opera Blue and will be available in three variants - XT, XZ and XZ+. In addition to the new Opera Blue, the Altroz DCA would also be part of the Dark range other than being available in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Harbour Blue colour.

The new Dual Clutch Transmission will be mated to the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine which makes 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The Altroz comes with many premium features such as leatherette seats, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman, rear AC vents, cruise control, auto headlamps, iRA connected car technology and many more. 

Tata Altroz was introduced back in January of 2020 and only came with a 5-speed manual transmission. Later, an iTurbo variant was added and Tata has also introduced DCA technology. It is speculated that Tata will also launch an electric version of Tata Altroz soon. 

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “ With more than 1.25 lakh happy customers, the Tata ALTROZ has witnessed an overwhelming response from customers and has set certain benchmarks in the segment. The addition of the ALTROZ DCA will bolster our product portfolio, help us in expanding our market share and take our success story further to set a ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics.”

Tags:
Tata MotorsTata AltrozTata Altroz DCAAltroz Automatic
