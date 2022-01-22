Actor Krushna Abhishek buys pre-owned Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV, check pics

The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV is one of the most popular SUVs from the German car manufacturer, as well as quite popular among celebrities because of its balance between performance and luxury. Actor and television personality Krushna Abhishek was the most recent celebrity to join the list of GLE owners.

In the post shared by Arti Singh, (Krushna’s sister) wrote, "So so proud of you. Well, I have never been into cars but this was my dream car. I can't afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true .. and u deserve every bit coz u work so so hard .. proud sister @krushna30." A humble Krushna replied to the post with, "It's not mine it's yours." Arti then responded, I love you and I'm so proud."

Mercedes-Benz GLE in pictures appears to be a pre-owned model from the previous generation. The model came with both petrol and diesel engine options, with the diesel engine being more popular. The GLE 250 d had 204 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque from a 2.1-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.

A 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine with 258 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque was also available but only powered the 350 d. A 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with 333 bhp and peak torque of 480 Nm was also available. All the engines are mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

In addition to appearing on Comedy Nights With Kapil and performing in films, Krushna Abhishek hosts shows on various channels. He has previously owned a Mercedes-Benz CLA, an Audi Q5, and an Audi A3 Cabriolet. There is no indication whether the new GLE has replaced any of the existing cars.

