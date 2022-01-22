Upcoming Hyundai SUVs to launch in India in 2022: New Tucson, Venue and more

In 2021, Hyundai India launched the new 3-row Alcazar and the sporty-looking i20 N Line. 2022 is the year when the Korean automaker will launch upto four products, mostly SUVs, some of which are facelifted and some of which are all-new. Find out all the details about these models below.

Hyundai Tucson

A major overhaul has been made to the Tucson, and its most notable feature is its front 'Parametric' grille design, which seamlessly incorporates the LED daytime running lights that are only visible when it is switched on. Along with the bold appearance, the SUV has good proportions, defined character lines, and muscular wheel arches.

There are also significant changes to the interior, with a completely new design and layout. Dash has a layered design, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment in the middle, paired with a 10.25-inch digital driving display and the climate control system controlled by a touch panel.

Hyundai Creta facelift

In our market, Hyundai's Creta is the bestselling SUV, and while the second-generation model was just introduced in 2020, Hyundai wants to keep it current to remain competitive in the fiercely competitive midsize SUV market.

In Indonesia, Hyundai already unveiled the new facelift version of Creta and the India-spec SUV will incorporate many of these changes. Like the Tucson, a revamped front end will have a new ‘Parametric’ grille design, updated headlights and a new front bumper. Also, the tailgate and rear bumper styling will be revamped.

Aside from this, the Creta will also get a lot more tech, including Hyundai BlueLink connected car technology, ADAS and a fully digital instrument cluster. Mechanically, however, the Creta is expected to remain the same as the current model.Hyundai is expected to introduce the Creta facelift in the second-half of this year.

Hyundai Venue facelift

The Hyundai Venue, Hyundai's smallest SUV here, has been around in our market since 2019. A few of the changes that's expected are already visible in the Venue facelift mules spotted in South Korea. The updated Venue is likely to be released around mid-2022.

There are going to be a lot of changes to the Venue's exterior design. There will be restyled front-ends with Hyundai's parametric grille and new headlights, along with redesigned front and rear bumpers and new tail-lights with Ioniq 5 inspired LED graphics.

Its cabin is also expected to see some cosmetic changes, but for the most part, the design and features will remain the same.

Hyundai Kona facelift

In India for the first time, Hyundai introduced an all-electric model, the Kona electric. The Kona has been redesigned since its launch in our market back in mid-2019. It features a restyled front end, sleek headlights, re-profiled bumpers and new taillights that give the EV SUV a more contemporary look.

Additionally, the equipment levels were also increased, with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, updated Blue-Link connected car tech, larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a host of enhanced safety features including rear cross-traffic assistance, blind spot assistance and safe exit warning.

In terms of its mechanical components, it uses a 39.2kWh battery and a 136hp motor for a 304km range or a 64kWh battery and a 204hp motor for a 483km range.

