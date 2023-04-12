Actor Mohanlal Buys New Range Rover SUV Worth Over Rs 4 Crore: Watch Video

Superstar Mohanlal has added a brand new Range Rover - Autobiography to his luxurious car collection. The movie star is known for acting in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema movies. Besides the new generation Range Rover, Mohanlal owns multiple luxury and retro cars. Reports suggest that the actor still has his first Hindustan Motors Ambassador in his garage. The video and pictures of the actor taking delivery of his latest vehicle were shared on social media. Also present on occasion were his wife, Suchithra, and his close aides.

The local dealer delivered the vehicle worth Rs 5 crore, and the star himself unveiled it in the city, where he lives on and off. With this new purchase, the actor has been added to the list of celebrities like Tovino Thomas, Nimrat Kaur, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora, and Sanjay Dutt, who also own the same car.

With this new addition, his collection of expensive cars has increased, and it includes a Lamborghini, Toyota Vellfire, Landcruiser, and a GLS Merc.

From the video, it appears that Mohanlal purchased the SUV in the champagne gold tint that Land Rover refers to as Lantau Bronze. The SUV's registration number is not visible in the footage. His garage is full of cars, several of which carry the number 2255. Whether Mohanlal would choose the same number again or not must be seen in the future.

Multiple reports suggest that Mohanlal purchased the 4.4-liter V8 Autobiography model. The ex-showroom cost of this LWB version is approximately Rs 3.32 crore. The current-generation Range Rover SUV costs between Rs 2.39 crore and Rs 4.17 crore, ex-showroom, depending on the model. The 4.4-liter V8 twin-turbocharged petrol engine in the SUV that stars Mohanlal purchased produces 523 bhp and 750 nm of maximum torque.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the car superstar Mammootty, who is a bigger car freak and Mohanlal`s rival, would buy. For several decades, the two have been known for competing not just on screen but even in gadgets, homes, and above all, vehicles.