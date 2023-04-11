Jeep Meridian Upland, Meridian X Limited Editions Launched In India: All You Should Know

The Jeep Meridian gets enhanced style & a host of functional equipment based on customer demand. The premium SUV brand now gets two limited special editions - Meridian X and Meridian Upland. Bookings for the Jeep Meridian’s Special Edition are already open at Jeep Dealerships and on the Jeep India website (jeep-india.com) with immediate deliveries. The Jeep Meridian range starts at Rs 32.95 Lakh. The Special Editions will sport two additional colours, Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue offering a unique visual appeal to the range. The special edition offers unique & distinctive looks to offer customers the option to select a variant based on their style and personality.

Jeep Meridian X Limited Edition

The sophisticated Jeep Meridian X is designed to suit the urban lifestyle where customers are looking for elegance and a premium driving experience. The Meridian X offers stylish Body Colour Lowers, Grey Roof, and Alloy Wheels with Grey Pockets. Furthermore, it provides exterior additions such as side moulding, and puddle lamps, and interior modifications such as ambient lighting giving the premium interiors a lounge-like makeover.

Jeep Meridian Upland Limited Edition

The Jeep Meridian Upland has enhanced adventure elements suited for customers who would like to 'Go Anywhere, Do Anything'. This special edition is targeted at those who want to drive through different terrains and have a thrilling experience while following their passion. It includes functional equipment such as a Roof Carrier & Side steps in addition to Splash Guards, Boot Organizer, Sunshades, Special Cabin, Cargo mats, Tire Inflator and a specially designed unique Hood Decal.

In addition, buyers of both variants will be offered the rear entertainment package with a Wi-Fi-enabled 11.6” screen to play their favourite apps and content; at 50% of the selling price.

Commemorating the launch of the Jeep Meridian’s special edition in India, Mr. Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, said, "We are very excited to launch the special edition of the Jeep Meridian highlighting the duality of the SUV in distinct styling. We’re taking the Jeep Meridian to another level with the new Special Editions, which adds a distinctive look that will stand out on both the off-road trails and on the streets. The additional equipment makes these special editions unique, appealing to a wider customer base."