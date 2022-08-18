Indian actress Nimrat Kaur, famous for her work in movies like Airlift and Lunchbox, has recently added a brand new Land Rover Range Rover SUV in her garage. The new actress got herself the fifth generation of the British SUV worth Rs 2.6 crore (ex-showroom), which was recently launched in the Indian market. Moreover, she is probably the first celebrity to own the all-new model of the SUV. In a recent spotting, it was revealed that the actress likes to call her new SUV the "black beast."

It is to be noted that according to the Vahan Registration details, she has bought the SUV's Petrol/ Hybrid version. However, there are two subsequent options in the category, namely the 3.0 PHEV 324 kW SE worth Rs 2.6 crore (ex-showroom) and the 3.0 PHEV 375 kW SE worth Rs 2.73 crore (ex-showroom). We are not sure she has which one of these.

It is to be noted that the 2,996 cc engine produces 440 PS of max power and a peak torque of 620 Nm, working with an automatic transmission. The powertrain is capable of achieving a max speed of 225 km/h. Furthermore, the luxury SUV can go from 0-100 km/h in 6 seconds.

Nimrat Kaur's Range Rover is the latest version of the luxury SUV. Moreover, the vehicle is known for being a luxury and capable off-roader as well. Since it is the new update, it features a seamless modern design with grille headlamps and everything else integrated into one body to give it a smooth finish. Furthermore, complementing the smooth body design, the luxury SUV has flush-fitting door handles. More highlights include the vertically stacked tail lamps along with the black panel in the rear featuring the Range Rover branding.

Moreover, Nimrat Kaur's Land Rover Range Rover SUV has got opulent interiors loaded with modern features like a new floating infotainment screen measuring 13.1 inches, digital instrument, Head-Up Display, multi-zone climate control, a four-spoke steering wheel, an entertainment screen for the back seat, and other options are also available with the Range Rover. The third row of seats for the Range Rover is now available for the first time. There is only an LWB variant available.