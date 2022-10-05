Actor Pratik Gandhi buys Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV worth Rs 1.18 Crore - Check pics

The Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV seems like the new favourite of the crowd at Bollywood now. While a host of actors, actresses, and even sportspersons have taken the delivery of this behemoth off lately, the Scam 1992 fame - Pratik Gandhi, has bought one home this Dussehra. The actor got his Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV delivered via the Autohangar dealership in Mumbai in a white paint scheme. Also, the actor has bought the car in its petrol-electric hybrid guise, which is priced at Rs 1.18 crore, ex-showroom. The SUV is also available with a diesel power plant in the Indian market.

Talking of the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC, it uses a 3.0L, inline-6 cylinder, turbocharged, petrol motor that generates a peak power output of 362 hp and 500 Nm of max torque. The motor also comes equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid tech, and it is paired to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Furthermore, the power is channelled to all four wheels of the SUV via the brand’s 4MATIC system. It can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 6.2 seconds, while the suspension duties are performed by Mercedes-Benz’s Airmatic air suspension. The option of a 4.0L V8 is reserved for the range-topping Mercedes-Benz GLS Maybach 600 4MATIC trim of the SUV.

The SUV comes loaded to the gills, with a large panoramic sunroof and seats for seven occupants in total. The Mercedes-Benz GLS gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 13-speaker system, along with a 9-channel amplifier. Furthermore, it uses the MBUX unit for the all-digital instrument cluster.

Other features on the list are multi-colour ambient lighting, 5-zone automatic climate control, powered tailgate, power-adjustable front seats with memory function, heated and ventilated front row, adaptive cruise control, multi-beam LED headlamps, 360-degree parking camera, blind spot assist, soft closing doors and more.