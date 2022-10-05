Upcoming 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny spotted testing in Ladakh: Watch here

Boxy SUVs with ladder-frame architecture and solid axles on both ends go long distances when the going gets tough. With the increasing craze of buyers toward lifestyle offroaders, Maruti Suzuki is now preparing to launch the Jimny in its 5-door iteration. The 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been recently spotted testing in Ladakh in a video shared by ashik2025 on Instagram. It represents that Maruti Suzuki is serious about making the Jimny a capable off-roader. Also, the high-altitude testing exercise will ensure that the 5-door off-roader will not gasp for breath while exploring barren cold deserts across the world. Wrapped in heavy camo, design details remain largely under covers on the test mule.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door spotted in Ladakh

Interestingly, the silhouette of the 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny does remind of a boxy German SUV. That being said, it will have the aerodynamics of a brick. Around the front, the Jimny will have an upright nose with a high-set clamshell bonnet. The windscreen will be upright as well. The off-roader will feature chunky cladding around the squarish wheel arches. The rear facet of the Jimny will look identical to the 3-door model with bumper-mounted tail lamps and tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

In terms of dimensions, the 5-door Jimny is reported to have a 300 mm increment in the wheelbase. The overall length might come around to 3,995 mm, whereas the height and width will remain unchanged at 1,730 mm and 1,645 mm, respectively. In all likelihood, the Jimny will source power from a 1.5L NA petrol engine with the mild-hybrid tech on board. Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The Jimny will also come with a low-ratio gearbox, along with a transfer case.

As per reports, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is expected to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, followed by its launch at a later stage. It is likely to have a starting price of around Rs 10 lakh, which may go up to Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom.