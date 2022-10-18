NewsAuto
Actor Ranveer Singh accused of driving his Rs 3.9 crore Aston Martin Rapide S with expired license plate

After the netizen accused actor Ranveer Singh of driving his Rs 3.9 cr Aston Martin Rapide S with an expired license plate, Mumbai Police responded to the complaint on Twitter.

Actor Ranveer Singh accused of driving his Rs 3.9 crore Aston Martin Rapide S with expired license plate

Ranveer Singh is known for his collection of exotic cars with multiple uber-famous cars like Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin Rapide S, and many more. Recently, the actor was spotted driving his blue Aston Martin Rapide S at the Mumbai Airport, which is a bright star of his collection. After the spottings, the photo video of him driving his exotic car went viral, and he ended up landing in trouble. One netizens on social media accused the actor of driving a car with an expired license plate. Furthermore, the user also tagged the police in his post, mentioning the same.

Sharing the post on social media, the Twitter user wrote, "Mumbai Police, Please take strict action on Ranveer Singh. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!!"  Based on the post shared by the social media user Ranveer Singh's license plate expired on June 28, 2020. Mumbai Police responded to the user's tweet and said that they have informed the traffic police of the update. However, there is no response from the actor yet on the matter.

The vehicle in question is reportedly worth over Rs 3.9 crore and has been modified by the actor as per his needs. The car has blue in colour and is known to be one of the actor's favorite cars in his collection.

Earlier, in an interview, Ranveer Singh revealed that the car was also one of the fast cars he drove with paddle shifters and is one of his top favorites. The car is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine that gives a peak power output of 552 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque. The engine works with an 8-speed automatic transmission and gives the car a top speed of 327 kmph.

