Mumbai Traffic Police takes strict action against auto and taxi drivers who refuse short distance fares

There are times when commuters face issues while travelling as getting cabs, taxis or auto rickshaws for short distances is tough. There are instances, when drivers cancel bookings or don’t respond to queries due to which commuters have to wait and usually get delayed to reach their destination. Hence, in order to stop that, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an order to take strict actions against auto rickshaws and taxi drivers who refuse short distance fares for people. The order came after a meeting of top officials where Mumbai Traffic police officials were asked to take the necessary actions.

“The order was issued following a meeting of top officials, in which traffic personnel was asked to take strict action against auto rickshaws and taxis drivers who refuse short distance fares and look for long-distance rides,” an official said.

Also read: Nissan unveils future plan for India: Showcases X-Trail, Qashqai, Juke SUVs

Mumbai traffic police took to twitter to share the news. "Action will be taken against auto and taxi drivers who refuse fares, under MVA section 178 (3),1988. Furthermore, a meeting will be organised to sensitise the drivers to behave better with citizens & aid in a hassle free commute. The police officials will be sensitised as well," read thew tweet.

Action will be taken against auto and taxi drivers who refuse fares, under MVA section 178 (3),1988.

Furthermore, a meeting will be organised to sensitise the drivers to behave better with citizens & aid in a hassle free commute. The police officials will be sensitised as well. pic.twitter.com/P4yQ9I03eu — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 17, 2022

Netizens soon started filling the comments section in support of Mumbai traffic police. Officials have been asked to act immediately as and when complaints were received about auto rickshaw and taxi drivers, he said. Once complaints are received, action will be taken against errant drivers under the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

Apart from this, a meeting will be organised to sensitise drivers to behave well with citizens and aid in a hassle-free commute and police officials will be sensitised as well, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)