Actor Ranveer Singh spotted dancing in his Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 SUV: Watch Video

Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh is well-known for his acting in multiple movies and iconic roles in movies like Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and many more. But besides that, the actor is also famous for his outgoing personality and incomparable fashion sense. When the latter is combined with his car collection, the audience witnesses a fun and entertaining moment. In one such moment, Ranveer Singh was spotted enjoying music and dancing in his Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 worth around Rs 2.8 crore. The celebrity was one of the first actors in India to get the uber-luxurious SUV in India and is often seen enjoying the SUV.

The video uploaded on YouTube by CS 12 VLOGS shows the actor having fun with his luxurious SUV. In the video, the actor can be seen comfortably sitting in the back seat while his driver is in control of the steering wheel. With the windows rolled down, it is easy to hear the songs that the Bollywood celebrity is enjoying the songs of the upcoming movie Cirkus. Well, what makes the music even more special is the high-quality sound of the Burmester speakers playing in the SUV.

Also read: Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate India's second longest cable-stayed Zuari Bridge in Goa on December 29

After a while, Ranveer Singh can be seen grooving a bit in his car while the car is stuck in traffic. Once people start gathering, the traffic seems to be cleared up, following which the actor rolls away in his car towards the crowd.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 cabin comes with high-end features used in an opulent cabin upholstered in Nappa leather. The features we mentioned earlier in the SUV are an electronic panoramic sliding sunroof, Active Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, ventilated massaging seats, rear seat entertainment screens, Active Brake Assist, Active Steering Assist, and multiple others.

As the power source, Ranveer Singh's Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 has got a 4.0-litre V8 engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The gas guzzler gives out a max power of 557 PS and a peak torque of 730 Nm. The hybrid system adds 22 PS of power with 250 Nm of torque.