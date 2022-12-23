topStoriesenglish
ZUARI BRIDGE

Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate India's second longest cable-stayed Zuari Bridge in Goa on December 29

While Goa's Zuari bridge is the India's second longest cable-stayed bridge, Mumbai's Bandra-Worli sea link is the India's longest cable stayed bridge.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate India's second longest cable-stayed Zuari Bridge in Goa on December 29

Union Minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the first phase of the Zuari Bridge in Goa on December 29, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The long pending new bridge over the Zuari river was supposed to be inaugurated on December 26, but due to the unavailability of Union minister Nitin Gadkari on the earlier date, the new dates have been announced. He had announced December 26 earlier in the day after inspecting the newly-constructed structure along with state PWD minister Nilesh Cabral.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be inaugurating the first phase of the bridge, located some 15 kilometres from here on the highway connecting North and South Goa districts, at 6pm on December 29, Sawant said.

"Since Gadkari is not available on December 26, we have postponed the commissioning date to December 29. This bridge will be our New Year's gift to the people of the state," the CM told reporters in the evening.

The second phase would also be inaugurated soon, the chief minister added. The bridge is part of a Rs 2,530 crore project covering a distance of 13.2 kilometres between Bambolim and Verna villages.

The Zuari bridge is the India's second longest cable-stayed bridge. Mumbai's Bandra-Worli sea link is the India's longest cable stayed bridge.

With PTI inputs

