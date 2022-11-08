Actors Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon take a joy ride on Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals to promote Bhediya

Royal Enfield motorcycles have been famous in Bollywood movies. From the oldies like the Sholay to the new ones like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Royal Enfield has made cameos in many Bollywood flicks. In fact, renowned actors like Amitabh Bachhan, Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Katrina Kaif, all have ridden a Royal Enfield motorcycle or two in their movies. This time around, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are seen riding a Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals motorcycle for the promotion of their upcoming movie Bhediya. However, in the trailer, the duo can be seen riding a gearless scooter and not a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals was launched in the country in 2018. It carried a price tag of Rs 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom), which was a premium of over Rs 15,000 as compared to the regular Classic 350. In fact, it was the first-ever motorcycle of the brand to come with dual-channel ABS.

The Classic Signals was introduced in two colour schemes - blue and brown. In the images, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon can be seen riding the latter. The motorcycle was retailed with optional accessories, saddle bags, a large windscreen, crash guards and more. In fact, the fuel tank of the Classic Signals featured a unique number for every motorcycle. While the motorcycle donned the blue or brown paint scheme, its alloy wheels, handlebar, engine casing and more, came painted in a black shade.

Talking of specifications, it uses a 346 cc single-cylinder engine, which belts out a peak power output of 19.8 hp and 28 N of max torque. The motor is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes on both ends. Well, the company now sells the second-generation avatar of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the Indian market.