Actress Ankita Lokhande buys pre-owned Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV from BBT

Ankita Lokhande, famous for appearing in several Indian television serials, took delivery of a Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV from Big Boy Toyz recently and a video of her doing so has gone viral on the internet. With a variety of cars from different brands in stock, Big Boy Toyz offers a variety of luxury and performance vehicles.

The actress has chosen a Mercedes-Benz V-Class Exclusive LWB that is dark blue in colour. The actress can be seen holding a cake as she celebrates the unveiling of her car. There is also Ankita Lokhande's mother present at the spot, performing religious rituals before driving the car. In the video, her husband is seen taking a look at the interior of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Since this is a luxury MPV, Mercedes-Benz offers many premium leather-wrapped elements, including the dashboard, seats, steering wheel. In addition to heated and ventilated seats and Burmester premium speakers, the car has a host of other features. Despite the rear cabin being extremely spacious, it gets more features than the front that include turning second row seats, fold-out trays and more.

The luxury MPV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine making 162 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque and is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission powering the rear wheels.

Mercedes-Benz does not manufacture or assemble their V-Class luxury MPV in India but it is imported directly from Spain as a completely built-up unit (CBU). If Mercedes-Benz sees decent demand for the V-Class in India, it may consider assembling the luxury MPV in India.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class starts at Rs 71.10 lakh, ex-showroom, and goes all the way up to Rs 1.46 crore, ex-showroom. It is unknown at this time the exact price at which the actress bought her car, but the variant she purchased would cost roughly Rs 1 crore on-road.

