MG ZS EV

New MG ZS EV with 461 km battery range launched in India, prices start at Rs 22 lakh

In contrast to the current MG ZS EV, the new model has a bigger battery rated at 50.3 kWh, which offers longer range of 461 km of range, higher than current 419 km/ charge.

New MG ZS EV

MG Motor India has launched the new MG ZS EV electric SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). The new MG ZS EV is offered in two variants, EXCITE, which is the base variant and will be available from July 2022 and EXCLUSIVE variant priced at Rs 25.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available from today. The biggest change in the new MG ZS EV is the bigger 50.3 kWh battery pack promising 461 km of battery range. 

The all-new ZS EV adopts MG’s signature global design cues and features a New Electric design grill and 17” tomahawk hub design alloy wheels, offering superior aerodynamics while giving it a modern look. The Full LED Hawkeye headlamp and LED tail lamps are also new. 

Inside, it gets premium leather-layered dashboard, a dual-pane panoramic sky roof, a full digital cluster with a 17.78cm (7”) embedded LCD screen, a 10.1” HD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, 5 USB Ports including 2 Type C charging ports, climate control through auto AC, and PM 2.5 Filter. 

It also includes an advanced i-SMART connectivity system with 75+ features to make the ride smart. The all-new ZS EV even features a Digital Bluetooth key that allows customers to drive without a physical key in select cases.

In terms of safety, all-new ZS EV gets 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera and hill descent control along with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and electronic stability control (ESC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) that detects cars that might be approaching from the rear left or right but are outside the range of the reverse camera and rear parking sensors. 

Also read: New MG ZS EV LIVE Launch updates India: Price, Features, Range and more

The all-new ZS EV will now come with the largest in-segment 50.3kWH advanced technology battery with IP69K & ASIL-D safety standards. It is equipped with a new powerful motor that delivers the best-in-class power of 176PS and accelerates from 0 to 100 in just 8.5 seconds. 

The car is available in 4 exterior colour variants: Ferris White, Currant Red, Ashen Silver and Sable Black.

Tags:
MG ZS EVNew MG ZS EVMG Indiaelectric vehicle
