Affordable Electric Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh MG Comet EV Tata Punch EV Tata Nexon EV

Affordable Electric Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh: If you're planning to buy an electric car this festive season, we've curated a list of affordable models available in the market. Here are 6 electric cars priced under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Comet EV (Rs 6.99 lakh): It is the most affordable and compact EV in India, priced from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.53 lakh. With the new battery-as-a-service (BaaS) program at Rs 2.5 per km, its base price can drop to Rs 4.99 lakh. It gets a 17.3kWh battery and offers a range of up to 230 km.

Tata Tiago EV (Rs 7.99 lakh): It is the second most affordable electric car in India, priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh. It comes with two battery options, 19.2kWh and 24kWh, offering ranges of 250 km and 315 km, respectively.

Tata Nexon EV (Rs 12.49 lakh): The Nexon EV is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 17.19 lakh. It offers a range of 465 km with a 40.5kWh battery, while the larger 45kWh battery variants deliver 489 km.

Tata Punch EV (Rs 9.99 lakh): Launched earlier this year, the Punch EV is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 14.29 lakh, ex-showroom. Available with either a 25kWh or a 35kWh battery, it offers a range of up to 421 km and is available with different charging options.

Tata Tigor EV (Rs 12.49 lakh): This electric sedan, powered by a 26kWh battery, is priced between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh. The electric sedan has an ARAI-claimed range of 315 km.

MG Windsor EV (Rs 13.50 lakh): Priced between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh, the Windsor EV offers a range of 331 km. With a battery-as-a-service option, paying Rs 3.5 per km for the battery, the base price drops to Rs 9.99 lakh.