Affordable Toyota Hilux Champ Launched In Thailand, Based On IMV Platform: Price, Specs, Design

Toyota recently showcased the IMV 0 concept. The small entry-level pickup truck is now launched in Thailand as the Toyota Hilux Champ. As reported earlier, the Hilux Champ is offered with various customisation options. In fact, there are two wheelbase options on offer, along with three engine choices. It sits below the Hilux, as a more affordable product to enjoy the Hilux legacy. However, the Hilux Champ’s key highlight remains its modification potential. Toyota claims that except for the mechanicals and select body panels, the remaining part of the truck can be customised via third-party modifiers.

Toyota Hilux Champ: Price

In Thailand, the Toyota Hilux Champ pickup truck is launched at a starting price of TBH 459,000, which in Indian Rupee is Rs 10.91 lakh. The prices go up to TBH 577,000 (Rs 13.71 lakh). Bookings for the truck are already open, and it will be produced at the brand’s Samrong facility in Thailand.

Toyota Hilux Champ: Design

The Hilux Champ has not changed much in comparison to the IMV 0 concept. On the front it gets a chunky bumper and a prominent grille, all finished in black. It has a single-cab layout and a long deck. The design is utilitarian in every sense. However, Toyota is offering the option of modifications for the Hilux Champ, as it can be converted into a food truck, camper, or RV. On the inside, it gets a purpose-built dashboard with a rugged appeal. There’s no provision for an infotainment unit, and the steering wheel is free of any button, whatsoever.

Toyota Hilux Champ: Specs

Starting with engine options, there are three of them - 2.4L diesel, 2.0L petrol and 2.7L petrol. The diesel is good at pushing out 150 Hp/400 Nm and the 2.0L NA petrol develops 130 Hp/183. Lastly, the 2.7L NA petrol churns out 166 Hp/245 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

Toyota Hilux Champ: Dimensions

The Toyota Hilux Champ gets two wheelbase options - 2.75 metres and 3.08 metres. The truck is 1.8 metres tall and wide. The SWB version measures 4.9 metres in length, while the LWB trim measures 5.3 metres long. The ground clearance stands at 180 mm.

Toyota Hilux Champ-Based Mini Fortuner SUV

Reports suggest that Toyota is also developing a new SUV on the IMV platform, which will be smaller than the Fortuner. It will possess similar offroading credentials, and it could possibly be making its way to our shores.