After Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ahmedabad-Dholera Corridor to Become Next Big Project in India

All eyes are on the 109 km long Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway following the opening of phase one of the eagerly anticipated Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. By January 2024, India's first high-speed multimodal corridor that connects the country's road and rail networks should be finished.

Dholera, which was a sleepy town in Gujarat till not long ago, is now being developed as India`s first greenfield smart city. It has been planned in a manner that the new smart city will be connected through all modes of transport-roads, metro, port, and airport.

Dholera, now part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), has already caught the attention of investors. A new state-of-the-art airport which is 80 km away from Ahmedabad is also coming up. This will ease traffic at the already congested Ahmedabad airport.

Apart from the Ahmedabad Dholera Expressway, the over 1220 km long Amritsar- Jamnagar Expressway will be another highlight point. Once completed, it will be the country`s second longest expressway connecting four states: Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat along with key economic towns as well as refineries which include Amritsar, Bhatinda, Bikaner, Sangaria, Sanchore, Samakhiyali and Jamnagar along the stretch. `Construction work for this is going on as per plan. A stretch will be ready for use as well` a person familiar with the project told India Narrative.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team have taken it on war footing to upgrade and improve the country`s infrastructure. A host of expressways crisscrossing the states across the country are coming up, changing the contours of India while boosting connectivity.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the biggest project undertaken by the National Highway Authority of India, connecting the national capital with the country`s financial capital will be vital as the country presses the pedal on economic growth rate.

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari under whose aegis the expressway has come said that said `drone ports` much like heliports could also be developed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Multimodal connectivity under the mega plan PM Gati Shakti is one of the key focus areas for the Modi government. The aim is to provide last-mile connectivity, which in turn will ease the movement of people as well as goods.

The multi-trillion PM Gati Shakti infrastructure programme launched has caught the attention of several global investors, especially after Apple decided to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India. A host of multinational companies are monitoring the progress of the Gati Shakti as the government resets its focus on reviving economic growth.

With IANS Inputs