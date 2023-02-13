New-gen Hyundai Verna Teaser is Out, Pre-bookings Open in India: Top 5 Things to Expect

Hyundai Verna is one of the best-sellers in the c-segment sedan in India. It is currently on sale in its third-gen avatar, and the fourth-generation model is ready to make its debut anytime soon. The company has today released teaser images of the upcoming new-gen Hyundai Verna, and the South-Korean brand has announced that pre-bookings for the model are also open now for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The teaser images do reveal some crisp information about the c-segmenter. Once launched, the new-gen Hyundai Verna will go against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City facelift, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.

Razor-sharp Lines

The all-new Hyundai Verna will don lines sharper than a blade, the teasers reveal. The Hyundai Verna will use the baselines of the Parametric Design theme of the carmaker. The sedan will be larger than ever in dimensions, and since we have spotted the camo’ed mule in the flesh, we can tell you that it will have some road presence.

All-new Lighting Setup

Like the Tucson, the 2023 Hyundai Verna will come with vertically-split headlamps. There will be large lightbars running across the width of the car on both ends - nose and tail. Also, the sedan will use all-LED lighting in the top-spec trim.

No Oil Burner This Time

Talking of powertrains, the new-gen Hyundai Verna will miss out on a diesel engine. It will get a 1.5L NA petrol from the Creta, and a larger 1.5L turbo-petrol motor. The latter will push out 160 PS and 260 Nm, making the most powerful c-segment sedan in the country. Gearbox options will include a 6-speed MT, IVT, and 7-speed DCT.

Variants and Colours

There will be a total of 4 variants on offer, namely EX, S, SX and SX(O). On the 2023 Hyundai Verna, colour options will include 7 monotone and 2 dual-tone paint schemes. Also, there will be three new paint options - Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Tellurian Brown.

Segment-first Features

Yes, the new-gen Hyundai Verna will get a host of new segment-first features. It will get ADAS tech, a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, ventilated front seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and more.