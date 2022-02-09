After Hyundai, Honda and Suzuki apologize for controversial Kashmir remarks

Hyundai Motor Company, the parent body of Hyundai and Kia in South Korea, on Tuesday, issued an apology stating 'deeply regret for the inconvenience caused'. The apology and clarification came after a dealer in Pakistan posted on social media about the Kashmir Solidarity Day. Soon after, #BoycottHyundai and #BoycottKia started trending as both the companies faced a huge backlash on social media.

Also read: Hyundai Global issues apology, takes action on Pakistani dealer's controversial post

It seems like the issue is not over yet as more and more tweets from global companies including many from the automotive industry are now surfacing. Now Honda Motor Company and Suzuki Corporation, both the Japanese automakers have issued an apology note on social media cornering themselves from the social media posts from their Pakistani dealer partners.

Statement from Honda Motor Co., Ltd. pic.twitter.com/6huBKOllLY — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) February 8, 2022

Both the companies stated that as part of the corporate policy, they don't comment on religious and political matters and any communication by dealers are not authorized by the brands. The statements further add that any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

These companies join the likes of other global firms Hyundai, Toyota, KFC, and Pizza Hut, all of which apologised for social media posts by their business associates in Pakistan supporting Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Message from Suzuki Motor Corporation pic.twitter.com/zI05ImcGUU — Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers) February 8, 2022

Earlier Hyundai Motor India issued a statement reiterating its commitment to the Indian market. "Hyundai Motor India has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism," it said. The company further said, "The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country."

Live TV

#mute