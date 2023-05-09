After Skoda Rapid, Now Hyundai i20 Cabriolet Takes Internet By Storm: See Pics

Drop-tops, convertibles, cabriolets, that’s how they are known. They are known for delivering an exotic wind-in-the-hair experience. Well, we are talking about cars that can go topless on the press of a button, or at times you have to do the act manually. Sometimes, there’s no roof to do this exercise. Nevertheless, they are lovely. That’s why students who were a part of the SAVWPL student program made a Skoda Rapid Cabriolet. Now, soon after having it seen in person, we came across the Hyundai i20 Cabriolet. Well, this is a digital creation of Amar Naik, shared on the Instagram account - a.s.n.3d.

As can be seen in the images and videos, the render looks neat. Also, the Hyundai i20 cabriolet looks enticing. The premium hatchback is a looker, except for a few angles. But with the roof chopped down, it now boasts accentuated sex appeal. The designer hasn’t used the regular avatar of the hatchback either. The Cabriolet is based on the N-line model, which sits lower to the ground and gets side skirts with red pinstripes. Furthermore, the tail section gets a large splitter, finished in carbon fibre treatment.

The i20 is sold in the Indian market with two engine choices - 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. The former is available with 5-speed MT and CVT, whereas the latter can be had with iMT or DCT. In case you want a more spruced-up version of the i20, there’s the N-line badge to add to the cart. It gets you a throatier exhaust, along with the tighter suspension. Moreover, the Hyundai i20 N-Line comes with an N-spec steering wheel. Also, the alloy wheels on the N-Line i20 are different from the regular model.

Talking of prices, the Hyundai i20 starts from Rs 7.45 lakh, ex-showroom. It goes up to Rs 12.31 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim of the i20 N-Line. Also, the hatchback is loaded to the gills with features. It gets an electric sunroof, wireless phone charger, 10.25-inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, automatic climate control, cruise control, drive modes and more.