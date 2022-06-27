India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is all set to launch its newest generation sub-compact SUV Brezza facelift on June 30. However, just before the launch of the facelift model, the automaker revealed that the total sales of Vitara Brezza has surpassed 7.5 lakh units over six years from the day of its launch. The company further added that currently, Brezza is one of the top sellers in its segment and receives over 10,000 sales per month.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) MSIL said in an interview that the new Brezza will appeal to a wider range of buyers as it will be positioned differently with new features and technologies. He emphasized how the buying criteria in the compact SUV segment are changing and earlier top criteria in purchase decisions focused more on design, brand, and mileage. However, now buyers are looking for features and technology as significant factors.

In a recently released teaser, Maruti Suzuki revealed that the new Brezza will get an electric sunroof, making it at par with rivals like 2022 Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon, all offering sunroof to Indian consumers. Not only this, the updated avatar of the compact SUV will get a segment-first Head-Up Display (HUD) and also a 360-degree camera as a feature, making the Brezza it's most premium offering in the Indian market yet. Maruti Suzuki debuted the HUD and 360-degree camera with the new Baleno, which was launched recently in India.

The updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza will feature revised styling for the front end, along with a new DLO for the sides. Furthermore, a set of new alloy wheels and revamped rear fascia will be seen. The new model will come with a new 6-speed automatic gearbox paired to the 1.5L NA petrol engine. the company recently started accepting bookings for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza against a sum of Rs 11,000.

The upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift will be more fuel-efficient and will have features. The automaker has tweaked the tagline for Brezza to ‘hot and techy’ implying that the upcoming model will be more sporty, urban, aggressive, and adventurous. Maruti Suzuki India is further planning to launch four more SUVs in the coming years to offer customers an SUV at every price.

