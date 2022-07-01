NewsAuto
TOYOTA

Ahead of Hyryder launch, Toyota registers 87 per cent rise in June sales

Ahead of Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the company reported an 87 per cent rise in domestic wholesales to 16,500 units last month, reports PTI. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 02:44 PM IST
  • Toyota reported an 87% rise in domestic wholesales
  • The company had sold 8,801 units in June last year
  • The new Glanza has received a tremendous response from customers



Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) witnessed huge growth in terms of sales. The automaker reported an 87 per cent rise in domestic wholesales to 16,500 units last month. The company had sold 8,801 units in June last year.

"June witnessed huge growth in terms of wholesales, thanks to the very promising booking orders that most of our models enjoy," TKM associate vice president (Sales, and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said in a statement. The new Glanza has received a tremendous response from customers and continues to clock very promising booking orders, he added.

"Both our self-charging hybrid electric vehicles, the Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire, have also received tremendous appreciation and a true testimony to that are our half-yearly cumulative sales that have been the best in the last four years," Sood said. Besides, segment leaders like Crysta and Fortuner continue to peak demand, and customer orders are on the rise, he noted.

"The Legender too, which has by now created a niche of its own in the SUV segment, continues to garner robust booking orders. Toyota is known for its SUVs worldwide and we at TKM are very excited about our upcoming foray into the popular B SUV segment in India," Sood stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

