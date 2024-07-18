Airbag Jackets & Pants For Bikers: Keep You Safe During Accident - Prices & More

Airbag Jackets & Pants For Riders: Compared to cars, bikes have limited safety options. In accidents, the chances of serious injury and death are higher. Helmets are not only useful for riders but compulsory too as per the rules set by the Indian government. They protect the head from serious injuries. However, the rest of the body remains exposed to risk.

So, what if bike riders also had the option of airbags, like in cars? Cars have multiple airbags that protect different parts of the body from severe injuries. Similarly, if riders had airbags, safety would increase, and the chances of serious injury in an accident would decrease.

Many people might not know this, but airbag jackets and pants are available in the market, which can be very useful in enhancing bikers' safety. These have airbags inside to protect body parts from serious injuries. During an accident, the airbags deploy to cushion your body.

The sensors inside such jackets and pants sense the impact and then inflate the airbags. This process takes no time, so you get cushioning while hitting the ground or any other object. However, a major problem is that airbag jackets and pants are not yet affordable, making them impractical for the common man.

Starting from approx. Rs 40k-50k, their prices can go up to around Rs 1 lakh or above. If you search online, you will see how costly they can be. Currently, airbag jackets and suits are used in professional racing.

Note: We do not claim the usability, durability, sustainability, or efficacy of such jackets and pants.