Alert commuters! Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Delhi via Faridabad on December 24, Avoid THESE routes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, 2022 via Haryana's Faridabad, as per the schedule issued by the official website of the Yatra. The yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan and will reach NCR's Faridabad on December 23, 2022 via Gurugram on Friday evening. From Faridabad, the yatra will enter Delhi through NH19 and will stop at Rajghat on Saturday, following which, the first phase of the Yatra will conclude. In the second phase, the yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Kanyakumari to Kashmir Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, which started on September 7, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

After the Yatra entered Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday, Gandhi had targeted the BJP, suggesting that while his party gave voice to farmers and labourers another ideology benefited only a select few. Gandhi had also slammed the ruling party over inflation and unemployment.

Routes to avoid

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin from Faridabad and pass through Mathura Road on NH19 connecting Delhi to Agra. It will cover areas including NFC, Ashram, Zakir Hussain Marg, India Gate, ITO, Red Fort and Netaji Subhash Marg to reach Rajghat.

Daily commuters are advised to avoid these routes and enter Delhi via Tuglakabad Fort road, or take Bypass road to Noida.

The Delhi Traffic Police and Haryana Police are yet to issue advisory for the yatra.