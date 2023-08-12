Alert Delhi-NCR Commuters! These Routes Diverted/Closed On Independence Day 2023, Check Traffic Advisory Here

In view of Independence Day 2023, Noida Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters traveling between Delhi and Noida. The advisory is to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles between the two cities during the Independence Day event in the surrounding districts. As per the advisory, heavy, medium, and light commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter the national capital from 10 pm on August 12 to August 12 and from 10 on August 14 to August 15.

During this time the multiple routes in Noida and Delhi will be closed and Noida Police has advised the commuters to take alternative routes to reach their destination. Here's the list of routes the commuters can follow to travel to their respective locations.

Noida Traffic Police Advisory: Alternative Routes