Alert Delhi-NCR Commuters! These Routes Diverted/Closed On Independence Day 2023, Check Traffic Advisory Here
As per the advisory by Noida Police, all kinds of heavy, medium, and light vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 10 pm on August 12 to August 15.
Trending Photos
In view of Independence Day 2023, Noida Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters traveling between Delhi and Noida. The advisory is to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles between the two cities during the Independence Day event in the surrounding districts. As per the advisory, heavy, medium, and light commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter the national capital from 10 pm on August 12 to August 12 and from 10 on August 14 to August 15.
During this time the multiple routes in Noida and Delhi will be closed and Noida Police has advised the commuters to take alternative routes to reach their destination. Here's the list of routes the commuters can follow to travel to their respective locations.
Also read: Indian Youtuber Buys Porsche Boxster Super Car By Paying Rs 1 Crore In Coins
Noida Traffic Police Advisory: Alternative Routes
- Vehicles traveling from Noida's Chilla Border to Delhi or other states via the national capital can take the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway after making a U-turn from the Chilla Red Light to avoid hassles caused by the detours.
- When using the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyover, vehicles can do a U-turn at the toll booth and switch to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.
- There will be a diversion from an underpass before the Yamuna River for vehicles traveling from the Kalindi Kunj-Yamuna border to Delhi or other states via the national capital. They can take the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, then the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, to get where they're heading.
Live Tv