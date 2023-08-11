Indian Youtuber Buys Porsche Boxster Super Car By Paying Rs 1 Crore In Coins

Indian people often go out of the box to get things they want. Recently, there have been multiple incidents where people have bought the vehicle they desired by paying the price with coins. Taking it up a notch, an Indian Youtuber has bought a Porsche 718 Boxster worth Rs 1 crore by paying the amount in Re 1 coins. After filming the whole process, the Youtuber shared the video of the whole process on social media.

The video shared by Crazy XYZ shows people loading sacks of coins into multiple cars. Later on, they take the money to the showroom to finalise the deal to buy the car. After a discussion with the Youtuber the owner of the showroom agrees to the deal. This is when the content creator brings in the sacks of coins to pay for his purchase.

Later on, the dealership takes the multiple bundles of the coin spread on the floor of the showroom, while the dealership staff gathers to count the coins. However, overwhelmed by the herculean task the owner decides on giving away the car and continue with the counting of the coins later on.

The Porsche 718 Boxster Coupe bought by the Youtuber is one of the popular sports cars sold by the German automaker in India. Besides the Boxster, the 718 badge also comes with the 718 Cayman, 718 Cayman Edition, 718 Boxster Style Edition, 718 Cayman S, 718 Boxster S, 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.

The Porsche 718 Boxster comes with the option of a convertible rooftop and is powered by a 4-cylinder 2.0-litre engine. At its full potential, the engine produces 220 kW of power and a peak torque of 380 Nm. When combined with other factors the engine propels the car to a top speed of 275 kmph and is capable of going from 0-100 kmph in 5.1 seconds.