All-new Ford Mondeo makes a comeback in China, check pics here

Ford Motor Company has officially revealed its new generation Mondeo. This new Mondeo will rival the Volkswagens Passat in China. The company presented it as a showcase for Ford's new design language for the region at its China Design Centre in Shanghai.

The Mondeo first time went on sale in China back in 2002, nearly a decade after it was launched in Europe. Ford also sold the Mondeo in the Indian market from 2002 to 2006. The new four-door saloon will be produced in a joint venture between Ford and Chinese manufacturer Changan and is slated to begin deliveries in China during the second quarter of 2022.

Ford says that Mondeo sales in Europe will not happen, but suggests that it could replace the Fusion in the US, though Ford hasn't confirmed where North American models will be sourced.

In addition to an octagonal grille, the car has slim LED headlights connected by a light band within the leading edge of the bonnet, separate daytime running lights and an A-shaped graphic for the air duct within the lower part of the front bumper.

On the rear, the new Mondeo features a contoured bonnet, large wheelhouses housing wheels up to 19 inches in diameter, fender-like flanks with flush-fitting door handles, a coupe-style roofline contrasting with the rest of the body and, as on the Evos, feature lines within the trailing parts of the rear doors and quarter-panels.

The rear is characterised by its short deck, Mustang-inspired tail-lights (also connected by a full-width light band) and a bumper featuring a diffuser. The car is 4,935mm long, 1,875mm wide and 1,500mm tall.

For now, there are no details on what type of powertrains will be available for the car.

