हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ford

All-new Ford Mondeo makes a comeback in China, check pics here

Ford Motor Company has unveiled the all-new Ford Mondeo, the sedan is all set to make its debut in China.

All-new Ford Mondeo makes a comeback in China, check pics here
Ford Mondeo

Ford Motor Company has officially revealed its new generation Mondeo. This new Mondeo will rival the Volkswagens Passat in China. The company presented it as a showcase for Ford's new design language for the region at its China Design Centre in Shanghai.

The Mondeo first time went on sale in China back in 2002, nearly a decade after it was launched in Europe. Ford also sold the Mondeo in the Indian market from 2002 to 2006. The new four-door saloon will be produced in a joint venture between Ford and Chinese manufacturer Changan and is slated to begin deliveries in China during the second quarter of 2022.

Ford says that Mondeo sales in Europe will not happen, but suggests that it could replace the Fusion in the US, though Ford hasn't confirmed where North American models will be sourced.

Read also: Steelbird launches SA-2 2-in-1 modular helmet in India at Rs 4,499

In addition to an octagonal grille, the car has slim LED headlights connected by a light band within the leading edge of the bonnet, separate daytime running lights and an A-shaped graphic for the air duct within the lower part of the front bumper.

On the rear, the new Mondeo features a contoured bonnet, large wheelhouses housing wheels up to 19 inches in diameter, fender-like flanks with flush-fitting door handles, a coupe-style roofline contrasting with the rest of the body and, as on the Evos, feature lines within the trailing parts of the rear doors and quarter-panels.

The rear is characterised by its short deck, Mustang-inspired tail-lights (also connected by a full-width light band) and a bumper featuring a diffuser. The car is 4,935mm long, 1,875mm wide and 1,500mm tall.

For now, there are no details on what type of powertrains will be available for the car.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FordMondeoCarAuto
Next
Story

Steelbird launches SA-2 2-in-1 modular helmet in India at Rs 4,499

Must Watch

PT3M33S

UP Elections 2022 Opinion Poll Results: Will Yogi return as Chief Minister?