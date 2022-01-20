Steelbird launches SA-2 2-in-1 modular helmet in India at Rs 4,499

Steelbird Hi-Tech India limited, Asia’s largest Helmet manufacturer, has launched an SA-2 (2-in-1) helmet. The new SA-2 (2-in-1) helmet comes with a winter padding liner which will keep you warm in winters while riding. The helmets are priced starting from Rs 4499 and are available in sizes Medium - 580mm, Large - 600mm and XL - 620mm.

The helmet comes with a detachable waterproof neck pad with zip, which will block the air during winters. Summer interior is also a part of this helmet and comes along with it. The interior of the winter padding liner is made out of warm and soft fleece fabric. The cheek pads also have the same fabric.

This removable interior padding is washable. As this helmet is suitable for all the seasons, so one can change the padding according to Summer Season, too, which comes with the helmet itself.

Combining advanced elements and comfort factors, these helmets are ideal for long rides. Polycarbonate (PC) anti-scratch coated visor fitted with an anti-fog shield prevents the fog build up on the visor and reduces the risk of accidents during winters. SA 2 (2-in-1) helmets will protect the body from these harsh and cold winter rides.

“We have made this helmet keeping the harsh winters in mind while riding. SA 2 (2-in-1) helmet is not only meant for the safety of the rider but also for their comfortable ride. Its features properly take care of your personal hygiene and keeps you warm without compromising the fashion elements of the helmet.” says Rajeev Kapur, Managing Director, Steelbird helmets.

