All-new Hyundai Grandeur flagship sedan unveiled, badged as Azera in markets outside S.Korea

Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the seventh-generation Grandeur flagship sedan, badged as Azera in markets outside South Korea. The all-new model comes six years after the sixth generation model was launched in 2016. Since its original debut as Hyundai’s high-end sedan in 1986, Grandeur has become a success in the Korean sedan market. The seventh-generation Grandeur offers new design language, and gets high-end technology. “With the seventh-generation Grandeur, we are creating a new standard for the premium sedan market through emotive design and a refined customer experience.” said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center.

Hyundai Grandeur: Exterior design

The All-New Grandeur’s exterior design takes inspiration from previous models and gets Horizon Lamp inspired by the first light of dawn, and parametric jewel grill. The sedan’s volume is accentuated by a single character line that runs horizontally from the headlamps to the rear combination lamp over body sides with frameless doors and auto-flush handles. The ‘Seamless Horizon’ design is also applied to the signature combination lamp at the rear end.

Hyundai Grandeur: Cabin design

The ambient mood lighting spreads softly across the door trim and the front of the dashboard, and interactive lighting on the upper right of the integrated display provides a new user experience. The pattern details on the door trim are designed with a delicate Korean aesthetic. Together, these elements provide passengers a calming space for relaxation and recovery.

The steering wheel was also inspired by the single-spoke design of the first-generation Grandeur and reborn in its current form by integrating and rearranging controls to provide a more optimized layout for the driver. With the gear knob moved to the steering wheel, the console space provides neat and clean storage conveniences and wireless charging tailored for diverse customer lifestyles and connectivity needs.

On the sleekly styled interior surfaces, designers applied real wood, aluminum and naturally dyed Napa leather quilted in a traditional Korean pattern to provide further differentiation and refinement. The sedan’s interior and exterior abound with sustainable materials. In addition to eco-process Napa leather, there is hygienic, anti-bacterial leather applied to various touchpoints.