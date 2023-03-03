All-New Hyundai Verna Dimensions Revealed Ahead Of Launch, To Go Bigger With Segment-Best Boot Space

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is all set to make its global debut on March 21. But before that, the company consistently teased several details of the car, including the design details. Adding to more such information, the South Korean automaker has now revealed the dimensions and features of the new sedan. It is to be noted that the car is anticipated to go on sale in India by the end of March. The timing of the launch is crucial as it comes right after the launch of the Honda City Facelift, which is going to be one of the major rivals of the car in the Indian market.

Coming back to the topics on hand, as per the latest revelations, the new Hyundai Verna will be bigger than its current model. The increased dimensions give a hint of the plans of the automaker to make a shift in the segment of the sedan with the generational change.

Talking about the dimensions, the new Hyundai Verna is longer, wider, and taller than the outgoing model, measuring 4,535mm in length, 1,765mm in width, and 1,475mm high. Its boot has a 528-liter capacity, which is 50 larger than its forerunner and the best in the segment.

Besides the dimensions, the feature list of the 2023 Hyundai Verna will also see some enhancements. For instance, the new-generation sedan will have a cooled glove box, a multi-purpose console, and a phone holder for the front passenger. Furthermore, the cabin will have a change in its design with dual-tone interiors. It will consist of a beige-black theme, while the top-spec variants will be upholstered in leatherette interiors.

The lower-spec versions of the 2023 Hyundai Verna will have a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine, while the higher-spec versions will have the new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine with 160 horsepower. Both engines come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, although both engines also have CVT and DCT options.