MG Comet Unveiled as EV Maker's Upcoming Electric Car: Check Expected Price, Range

MG Motors India announced that it had given the name Comet to its upcoming electric vehicle. The famous British aircraft that competed in the 1934 England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race served as the source of the name's inspiration. Earlier, the EV was expected to be named MG Air EV and is to be the first compact electric car of the brand in the nation. Before this, the company's sister brand launched the car in Indonesia as Wuling Air EV. However, this is the first time the car has been unveiled in the Indian market.

The three-door, four-seater MG Comet EV will be the smallest four-wheeler for sale in India, measuring just 2.9m long. For comparison, the length of the Tata Nano was 3,099mm. The internal packaging, though, won't be quite as cramped because of the electric skateboard's architecture, relatively large 2,010mm wheelbase, and boxy shape.

Also read: 2023 Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Launched in India Priced at Rs 1.52 Lakh; Check Range and More

The India-specific MG Comet EV shares a similar appearance to the model offered in Indonesia. It features a long, stubby snout, a wraparound strip under the windscreen with LED lighting components that ends in the wing mirrors, and a two-tone front fascia.

The battery size for the MG Comet EV is anticipated to be in the range of 20 to 25 kWh. Chances are, the battery will be purchased locally from Tata AutoComp, and will offer the Comet EV an expected driving range of up to 300km. Furthermore, the price of the car is expected to be around Rs 10 lakh in India.

"Urban mobility is at a point of inflexion where new age solutions are needed to address both the current as well the forthcoming challenges," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

"We at MG, through 'Comet,' intend to take the needed decisive steps and a 'leap of faith' in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us," Chaba said.