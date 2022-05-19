All-new Range Rover Sport bookings commence, priced at Rs 1.64 Crore

Jaguar Land Rover has commenced the bookings for the all-new Range Rover Sport in India, with prices beginning at Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom). The new SUV comes in three trim levels: Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and Autobiography, with a First Edition model available for the first year of production with a specially selected specification. The new Range Rover Sport is powered by a six-cylinder 48 V mild-hybrid Ingenium diesel engine which produces 221 kW and 650 Nm torque.

New Range Rover Sport Design

The exterior is detailed with finishes such as a stealth-like front grille and Digital LED lighting units, which create the Daytime Running Light (DRL) signature.

Satin Burnished Copper joins Satin Grey alloy wheel finishes for the bonnet louvres and side ingots, while the front grille and Range Rover lettering are finished in Matte Graphite Atlas.

The interiors include tactile, and lightweight Ultrafabric premium textiles finished in new Duo Tone colourways. Alternatives include Windsor or soft Semi-Aniline leather options.

New Range Rover Sport Chassis

New Range Rover Sport introduces more advanced chassis technologies than ever before, providing a comprehensive toolkit for the most engaging and capable driving experience.

The inherent stiffness and strength of the flexible mixed-metal architecture (MLA-Flex) – which provides up to 35 per cent higher torsional stiffness than the previous Range Rover Sport – lays the foundations for this technology.

Land Rover’s latest Terrain Response 2 system enhances the off-road performance, which applies the most appropriate settings for the terrain. New Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control makes its debut on New Range Rover Sport and helps drivers navigate tricky terrain by maintaining steady progress according to the ground conditions.

New Range Rover Sport Features

The new Range Rover Sport are 22-way adjustable, heated and ventilated electric memory front seats with massage function and winged headrests. Next-generation Cabin Air Purification Pro is available to create and maintain the driving environment. It combines PM2.5 filtration and nanoeTM X technology to significantly reduce odours, bacteria and allergens.

Powerful Meridian audio options are available. It presents an enveloping sound experience using 29 speakers, a new subwoofer and up to 1 430 W of amplifier power, including four headrest speakers.

New Range Rover features Deployable Door Handles with Proximity Sensing, Soft Door Close, and Approach Unlock, preserving the exterior's clean lines.

New Range Rover Sport Technology

Land Rover’s powerful Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) supports an ecosystem of connected technologies, including Software Over The Air (SOTA), providing remote updates for 63 electronic modules.

The infotainment system features a floating 33.27 cm (13.1) haptic touchscreen positioned at the centre of the dashboard.

New Range Rover Sport’s performance and enhanced refinement are supported by the latest safety-focused Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). All models are fitted with 3D Surround Camera, including front and rear parking sensors, Wade Sensing, ClearSight Ground View and Manoeuvring Lights – Cruise Control and Driver Condition Monitor.