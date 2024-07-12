All-New Suzuki Swift Crash Test Safety Rating Revealed – Video

All-New Suzuki Swift Safety Rating: The new fourth-generation Suzuki Swift hatchback has scored a 3-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash tests. It received 26.9 points out of 40 in adult occupant protection (67%) and 32.1 points out of 49 in child occupant protection (65%). Its vulnerable road users score was 76%, and the safety assist score was 62%.

It’s important to note that the model was rated on four parameters: front, lateral, and rear impact tests, and rescue and extrication. The Euro-spec Swift is equipped with ADAS, offering autonomous emergency braking, speed assist, lane assist system, driver fatigue detection, etc.

The tested model also has front and side airbags, rear Isofix child mounts, load limiters, pretensioners, and seatbelt reminders for all occupants. For adult occupant safety, it scored 10.5 points out of 16, 11.5 points out of 16, and 4 out of 4 points in the frontal, lateral, and rear impacts, respectively.

In child occupant safety, the rescue and extrication crash test for 8 to 10-year-olds scored 0.8 out of 4 (poor protection) and 14.1 out of 24 points, respectively. In child safety and CRS installation checks, the hatchback scored 6 out of 13 points and 2 out of 12 points, respectively.

In the Vulnerable Road Users (VRU) test, which covers pedestrian and cyclist injuries to the head, pelvis, femur, knee, and tibia, the new Suzuki Swift scored 29.2 points out of 36. Its VRU impact mitigation systems scored 18.8 points out of 27.

According to Euro NCAP crash test results, the hatchback’s AEB (autonomous emergency braking) system detected other vehicles, providing adequate performance. The AEB scores for pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, and lane support for motorcyclists were 5.7/9, 7.8/8, 3.3/6, and 2/3 points, respectively.

