Anand Mahindra gives a shoutout to Mizoram people for following traffic rules

Anand Mahindra is well-known for his witty, informative and generous Twitter posts. The Indian bussiness tycoon and chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra never takes a step back from appreciating something good that he finds on the internet. In one such recent post, he shared a picture from Mizoram, which has been viral for some time now. Through the picture, Anand Mahindra appreciated the discipline of the Mizos when it comes to traffic rules.

The picture Mahindra shared was originally uploaded on social media by Sandeep Ahlawat. The picture shows people waiting patiently on one side of the road, waiting for the traffic to clear, while the other side remains clear for the people coming from the opposite direction. The diligence of the people got the businessman's attention and received appreciation.

What a terrific pic; Not even one vehicle straying over the road marker. Inspirational, with a strong message: it’s up to US to improve the quality of our lives. Play by the rules… A big shoutout to Mizoram. https://t.co/kVu4AbEYq8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 1, 2022

Anand Mahindra shared the photo with the caption saying, "What a terrific pic; Not even one vehicle straying over the road marker. Inspirational, with a strong message: it’s up to US to improve the quality of our lives. Play by the rules A big shoutout to Mizoram."

The original post shared by Sandeep Ahlawat was captioned, "I have seen this kind of discipline only in Mizoram. There are no fancy cars, no big egos, no road rage, no honking and no तू जानता नहीं है मेरा बाप कौन है.... no one is in a tearing hurry...there is calm and serenity all around..."

After the post was shared by Anand Mahindra, many netizens lauded the picture and appreciated the goodwill and discipline of the people.

