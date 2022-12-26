Anand Mahindra praises Nitin Gadkari for THIS 'forward-looking step' taken in 2014 for road safety: WATCH Video

Anand Mahindra, industrialist and chairman of one of the largest Indian automotive brand Mahindra is a regular commentator on the micro-blogging website Twitter. A social commentator, he keeps sharing interesting and funny content from all walks of life. Recently, he replied to a Twitter user about India's advancement in road safety, thanking Union Minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari for his 'forward looking step' in implementing a technology that can prevent fatal road accidents in the country.

A Twitter account by the Tansu YEĞEN shared a video of a small metal stopper behind a truck, that can prevent many fatal accidents in which human lives are lost. "Even a small metal stopper behind a truck can prevent many fatal accidents in which human lives are lost...", tweeted Tansu YEĞEN.

You’d be glad to know @TansuYegen that this stopper, called the Rear Underrun Protection device, has been made mandatory by the Govt of India since 2014. All Mahindra trucks have this factory fitted. Thank you, @nitin_gadkari, for the forward-looking step https://t.co/wjUbdH5U9Y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 23, 2022

Anand Mahindra mentioned how India has implemented the use of these stoppers since 2014, ever since Nitin Gadkari became the road transport and highways minister India. Commercial Vehicles, especially trucks are one of the biggest contributors of accidents in India. One of the reasons for such high numbers of crashes is parked road side trucks where cars often fail to see the parked trucks and end up crashing inside the trucks.

Mahindra and Mahindra, is among the largest commercial vehicle makers in India, especially trucks. They offer a wide range of commercial vehicles, starting from three wheelers, to personal four wheelers and medium and heavy duty trucks in all load carrying class.