Anand Mahindra reacts to farmer’s insult who came to buy Bolero

Taking note of the recent event of a farmer's insult, Mahindra Group's chairman Anand Mahindra reacted to the situation through his Twitter account. He made his stand clear on the farmer's insult who came to buy a Bolero pick-up vehicle. A farmer at a Mahindra showroom in Tumakuru district in Karnataka underlined that upholding the dignity of an individual is the core value of the company.

The field officer reportedly told the farmer, Kempe Gowda, that he didn’t have even Rs 10. Gowda then arranged Rs 10 lakh in just 30 minutes and slammed the showroom staffers for the differential treatment meted out to him for his appearance.

Anand Mahindra tweeted on Tuesday, "The Core Purpose of MahindraRise is to enable our communities & all stakeholders to rise. And a key Core Value is to uphold the Dignity of the Individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency," quoting a tweet by Mahindra and Mahindra CEO Veejay Nakra.

Read also: New Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback to get a complete redesign, digital rendering suggests

Gowda, a farmer from Ramanapalya near Hebburn town, taught the employees of the Mahindra showroom a lesson that they should not judge a person by his clothes.

The Core Purpose of @MahindraRise is to enable our communities & all stakeholders to Rise.And a key Core Value is to uphold the Dignity of the Individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency. https://t.co/m3jeCNlV3w — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 25, 2022

Gowda was insulted by staff when he went to the showroom to purchase a pick-up vehicle. After being humiliated, he arranged Rs 10 lakh in 30 minutes and demanded delivery on the same day.

The showroom staff have apologised for their conduct at a local police station. People from all over the state have appreciated Gowda's quick action and zeal, and his photos and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

"I came to make a purchase of a Bolero pick-up vehicle. I had gone to the showroom along with my seven friends and uncle. But the company field officer mocked and chided me that I didn’t even have Rs 10 with me and how could I have the capacity to purchase the vehicle. The officer also said that no one comes to purchase a car in such a group," Gowda said.

"My uncle then asked him if we bring the money, will he be able to deliver the vehicle. The field officer challenged that if we managed the money, he would deliver the vehicle immediately and told us to bring the money within half an hour," he said.

"I arranged Rs 10 lakh in 30 minutes and placed it in front of the field officer. I had approached the police about the insult caused by the showroom employees. I am an educated man. I have studied till Class 10. What will these people do to farmers from villages," he questioned.

The matter was resolved after the intervention of the police. After Gowda arranged the money and demanded immediate delivery of the vehicle, the showroom staff sought three days for the same.

With inputs from IANS

Live TV

#mute