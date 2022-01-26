हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Suzuki

New Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback to get a complete redesign, digital rendering suggests

The new Suzuki Swift is expected to be launched in the Japanese market by the middle of this year, according to reports followed by launch India.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback to get a complete redesign, digital rendering suggests
Image for representation

Maruti Suzuki Swifts have been popular in many markets. In addition to having a stylish exterior, the compact hatchback has nimble handling characteristics and an affordable price range, making it a popular choice for nearly two decades. In the coming months, the fourth-generation Suzuki Swift will be available for purchase in Japan. 

Suzuki Swift 2022 is reportedly set to debut in Japan by the middle of this year. New-gen five-seaters will include a variety of design changes, including an innovative rear door opener, as well as smooth C-pillars. Additionally, it will include an enhanced version of Heartect's lightweight architecture. 

Using DualJet and BoosterJet technologies, 1.2-litre petrol engines and 1.4-litre petrol engines will have higher power and torque ratings while fuel efficiency will be improved as well. Initially, the new-generation Swift will be sold in Japan before being offered internationally.

Read also: Mahindra salesman insults farmer, he raises Rs 10 lakh in 1 hour to buy Bolero

We can expect the all-new Swift to arrive on Indian shores sometime in 2023 since the Swift is one of Maruti Suzuki's best-selling models in our Country. Based on the digital rendering, both the Swift and Swift Sport will feature significant design upgrades which include a redesigned grille section, sleeker headlamps, new wheels, changes to body panels, etc.

As it looks to strengthen its portfolio, Suzuki is also working on the launch of a face-lifted Baleno, a new generation of the Brezza, an all-new Alto and a midsize SUV this year in India.

Image Source

