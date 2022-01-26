New Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback to get a complete redesign, digital rendering suggests

Maruti Suzuki Swifts have been popular in many markets. In addition to having a stylish exterior, the compact hatchback has nimble handling characteristics and an affordable price range, making it a popular choice for nearly two decades. In the coming months, the fourth-generation Suzuki Swift will be available for purchase in Japan.

Suzuki Swift 2022 is reportedly set to debut in Japan by the middle of this year. New-gen five-seaters will include a variety of design changes, including an innovative rear door opener, as well as smooth C-pillars. Additionally, it will include an enhanced version of Heartect's lightweight architecture.

Using DualJet and BoosterJet technologies, 1.2-litre petrol engines and 1.4-litre petrol engines will have higher power and torque ratings while fuel efficiency will be improved as well. Initially, the new-generation Swift will be sold in Japan before being offered internationally.

We can expect the all-new Swift to arrive on Indian shores sometime in 2023 since the Swift is one of Maruti Suzuki's best-selling models in our Country. Based on the digital rendering, both the Swift and Swift Sport will feature significant design upgrades which include a redesigned grille section, sleeker headlamps, new wheels, changes to body panels, etc.

As it looks to strengthen its portfolio, Suzuki is also working on the launch of a face-lifted Baleno, a new generation of the Brezza, an all-new Alto and a midsize SUV this year in India.

