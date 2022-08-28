Mahindra Group CEO Anand Mahindra is quite an extrovert on social media and is known for his posts on such platforms that often go viral. The business tycoon often posts videos from the internet expressing his own views on it. Recently, the Mahindra CEO posted a video of a road flanked by trees grown on both sides. Moreover, in his post, he mentioned Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and requested him to plan the rural roads being built in India based on the roads in the video. It is to be noted that the exact location of the road in the video is not known yet.

Anand Mahindra said in his tweet, "I like tunnels, but frankly, I’d much rather go through this kind of ‘trunnel’... @nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant some of these trunnels on the new rural roads you are building?"

I like tunnels, but frankly, I’d much rather go through this kind of ‘Trunnel’ …@nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant some of these trunnels on the new rural roads you are building? https://t.co/6cE4njjGGi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2022

The video shared by the business tycoon is going viral on the internet and has received more than 2 million views. Moreover, the netizens liked the video and flooded the comments with their suggestions. One of the social media users commented on the post, saying, "Sir, if you visit the Radhanagri Forest area connecting Kolhapur to Konkan, it feels the same."

Also read: ‘Sound of India...’ Anand Mahindra reacts to Vande Bharat train speed trials by Indian Railways

One other user came with a suggestion saying, "At some places in Kashmir, we do have roads covered by Deodhar trees on both sides - those are beautiful."

Meanwhile, the Indian government is working on building India's longest elevated wildlife corridor between Delhi and Dehradun. The corridor is part of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway project and is expected to reduce the travel time between the cities from 6 hours to 2.5 hours. The 12 km stretch of the wildlife corridor passes through Rajaji National Park and is expected to protect the wildlife in the area.