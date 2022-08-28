‘Sound of India...’ Anand Mahindra reacts to Vande Bharat train speed trials

Mahindra and Mahindra CEO Anand Mahindra is known to be quite active on social media and expressive of his thoughts and views. Recently, the business tycoon took to Twitter to appreciate the recent successful speed trials of the Vande Bharat Train. It is to be noted that Vande Bharat Trains are manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and are loaded with more modern features. Probably the qualities of the new train, along with the fact that it is manufactured in India, is what appealed to the Mahindra CEO. In his post, he wrote, "Love that sound. It’s the sound of India…speeding ahead… "

In Chandigarh, Indian Railways has started the Vande Bharat trains' speed tests. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a video of the train's speed test on the Kota-Nagda segment. On August 18, 2022, the trains made their way from Chennai's Integral Coach Factory (ICF), where they were created for speed testing, to Chandigarh. Though a final decision on the topic is still pending, it should be noted that the third Vande Bharat train is being readied to run between Delhi and Chandigarh.

Love that sound. It’s the sound of India…speeding ahead… https://t.co/hkLTcAnXR8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 26, 2022

The speedometer of the train can be seen easily reaching 180 kmph in the video. The train can be seen rushing by a railroad station later in the video as it travels. With the start of the speed trials, Indian Railways has made progress toward its goal of operating 75 Vande Bharta trains across the nation.

Also read: Alert loco pilots stop train to save lives of 12 elephants in Jharkhand

After two to three successful trials, the new Vande Bharat train will be suitable for use on a regular basis. More comfort and safety elements for passengers are present in the new Vande Bharat train. The main safety enhancement in the upgraded Vande Bharat trains will be the support of the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Kavach to prevent signal passing at danger (SPAD) occurrences and unsafe scenarios resulting from overspeeding and train crashes in station areas.