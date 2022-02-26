हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahindra

Anand Mahindra shares photos of Mahindra tractor disguised as Thar lookalike

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra shared a picture of a tractor which appears to be modified to look like Thar.

Also known for sharing funny and informative posts on social media, another tweet from Mahindra and Mahindra Chairperson, Anand Mahindra has gone viral on the internet. 

Anand Mahindra shared a picture of a tractor that appears to be similar in design to the Thar. The man's attempt was praised by Mahindra, who thought it looked great. The tractor belongs to Maia Rymbai from Jowai, Meghalaya.

According to Mahindra, the customised vehicle looks like a strange-looking beast. “Now that’s a strange looking beast…But it looks like a loveable character from a Disney animated film!" Mahindra further added.

Read also: Jeep meridian revealed, 2 more SUVs planned for India

The tractor used for the build is a Mahindra 275 DI TU tractor which produces 39 PS of power and is one of the bestselling tractors from the company. The tractor has been modified to have a front windshield, as well as a driver's side and passenger's side window in the cabin. 

From the front it looks the same as the original tractor. Despite this, the owner has added a front bumper and Mahindra Thar-like front wheel covers along with side turning indicators.

It does not appear that the tractor's engine has been modified. 

Tags:
MahindratractorTharMahindra Tractor
